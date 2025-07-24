Germany seeks to bury Nord Stream pipelines contrary to own interests — Russian envoy

BERLIN, July 24. /TASS/. It is technically possible to restore Nord Stream gas pipelines though the German authorities, contrary to the interests of the country, are rushing to bury the project, Russia’s ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev said in an interview with TASS.

"There is a technical possibility of restoring the destroyed Nord Stream [pipelines], and even more so of using the surviving thread of the gas pipeline to pump Russian gas," he said. "German business, deputies, high-profile land politicians have repeatedly raised this issue with the German government, urging to return to a pragmatic course and resume supplies of Russian energy resources, which ensured the high competitiveness of German products for decades," the diplomat added.

"However, contrary to its own interests, Germany is rushing to finally bury the project, including by extending EU sanctions to it," he noted.

The ambassador drew attention to the fact that the German Prosecutor General's Office, which has been investigating the acts of sabotage on Nord Stream pipelines for almost three years now, "has not provided any comments on progress." "Official Berlin is also keeping silent and, apparently, is in no hurry," the diplomat added. "Repeated requests for legal assistance, proposals to conduct an international investigation under the auspices of the UN Security Council have yielded no results. This casts doubt on the German side's interest in identifying and bringing to justice those who ordered and carried out the act of sabotage at one of Europe's largest critical infrastructure facilities," Nechayev stressed.

The EU announced the implementation of the 18th package of anti-Russia sanctions covering more than 50 individuals and organizations last week. The EU also imposed a complete ban on operations with Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2, including the supply of goods and provision of services, which prevents the completion of construction, maintenance, operation, as well as any future use of the pipelines.