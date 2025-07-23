Russia, Ukraine to continue contacts for discussing memoranda on settlement — Medinsky

ISTANBUL, July 23. /TASS/. The delegations of Russia and Ukraine discussed at length the positions of the parties set out in draft memoranda on the Ukrainian settlement at the negotiations in Istanbul. The positions are quite far apart, with the parties having agreed to continue contacts, Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky, who heads Moscow’s delegation to the talks with the Ukrainian side, said.

"Naturally, we discussed at length the positions set out by our parties in the memoranda submitted last time. The positions are quite far from each other. However, we agreed to continue contacts, both at the level of delegations and, we hope, at the level of working groups," he told reporters.

The first round of direct negotiations between Moscow and Kiev was held in Istanbul on May 16, with the parties agreeing to carry out a 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner swap and exchange memoranda on ways to resolve the crisis.

Istanbul hosted the second round of talks on June 2. The parties exchanged draft memoranda on a peaceful settlement to the crisis and agreed to swap severely wounded troops and the bodies of dead soldiers. Later, Moscow handed several thousand bodies over to Kiev.