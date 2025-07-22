MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Diverging views on the Ukrainian conflict must not undermine mutually beneficial relations between Russia and Azerbaijan, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing.

"We are aware of the Azerbaijani leadership’s stance on Ukraine. Here, our opinions differ," the Kremlin official said. "From the very beginning, President Aliyev adopted this stance. From the very beginning, we have not agreed with it," he added.

"That said, I hope that these differences will not become obstacles, so that we can overcome this temporary period of cooled bilateral relations. Without sacrificing any mutually beneficial interests for the sake of a momentary situation," Peskov concluded.

In conversations with Ukrainian reporters, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev expressed support for the Kiev regime and made several improper remarks about Moscow. This occurred during a cooling between Russia and Azerbaijan due to Baku’s unjustified sharp reaction to legitimate actions by Russia’s law enforcement against ethnic criminal groups in the Urals region.