Russia considers Western military sites in Ukraine legitimate targets — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Russia views any military facility in Ukraine, including those operated by Western countries, as a legitimate mark, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a briefing.

"Any military facility on Ukrainian territory is a legitimate target for our army," he emphasized.

On Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova reiterated Moscow’s position that the deployment of any foreign troops to Ukraine was unacceptable. Russia sees any action like this as preparations for a foreign intervention and considers these forces as a legitimate military target.