Former Toyota and Volkswagen plants in Russia to resume car production in 2026 — minister

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. Production at the former Toyota plant in St. Petersburg and Volkswagen plant in the Nizhny Novgorod region is scheduled to resume in 2026, Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov said at the State Duma, the lower house of parliament.

"This year, we plan to restart the remaining two plants - the former Toyota plant in St. Petersburg and the former Volkswagen plant in the Nizhny Novgorod region," the minister said.

He also added that the Industry and Trade Ministry is proposing to develop additional tools to protect Russian business investments in the event of the possible exit of foreign automakers.

Alikhanov noted positive trends in the industry.

"Among the positive trends, I would like to note the increase in the domestic share of Russian-made cars from 45% to 56% of sales," he said.

According to him, production was resumed at almost all sites abandoned by foreign companies, and in 2025, production volumes at these restarted plants increased by a third, reaching 368,000 vehicles.