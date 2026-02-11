European leaders free to address Russia if they change their mind — top diplomat

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. European leaders can address Russia if they change their mind, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

The top diplomat pointed out that all the cooperation mechanisms previously in place between Russia and the EU were destroyed by European countries at the start of the special military operation. "That’s why there will be no hints or initiatives from our side. If they change their minds, they are free to address us. We will consider these requests based on our interests," Lavrov told Russian State Duma lawmakers during a "government hour."

According to the foreign minister, Russia will not leave the situation with its gold reserves arrest unanswered. "They say that according to the rules, they only use proceeds, which are more than what they owe us for investing this money. But no matter what proceeds you use, they come from our money, which we cannot use now. And I have no doubts that we will not leave this situation just like that," he added.