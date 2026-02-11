MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. Russia is deeply grateful to North Korea for its assistance in liberating the Kursk Region from Ukrainian militants, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the State Duma.

"From this podium, I would like to once again express our deep gratitude to our Korean friends for their allied assistance in liberating the Kursk Region from Ukrainian militants," he said.

Lavrov noted that the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty with North Korea, which has entered into force, makes a "significant contribution to the creation of a Eurasian security architecture."