Russia to take tit-for-tat measures in case of Greenland’s militarization — Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. Russia will take adequate countermeasures if Greenland is militarized, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Indeed, in case of Greenland’s militarization and the establishment of military capabilities aimed at Russia there, we will take appropriate countermeasures, including military and technical ones," the top diplomat told Russian State Duma lawmakers during a "government hour."

At the same time, he recalled Russian President Vladimir Putin’s position that the issue of Greenland "does not directly concern" Moscow. "The US, Denmark, and Greenland should figure everything out themselves, taking into account the opinion of the largest island’s residents. Of course, official Copenhagen has treated these people quite harshly for many years as if they were second-class citizens. There are sufficient facts proving this," Lavrov noted.

"Our principled position is that the Arctic should remain a zone of peace and cooperation," the foreign minister concluded to the cheer of lawmakers.