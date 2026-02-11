Ukraine’s army attacks Russia’s Belgorod Region with nearly 170 UAVs in past day

BELGOROD, February 11. /TASS/. Ukraine’s military attacked populated areas in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region with nearly 170 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and over 20 munitions in the past 24 hours, killing a civilian and wounding several others, the regional crisis response center reported on its Telegram channel.

"In the Volokonovsky district, the settlement of Pyatnitskoye, the villages of Borisovka, Volchya Aleksandrovka and the farmstead Gayevka came under attacks by four drones. In the village of Volchya Aleksandrovka, a man was wounded in a drone attack on a car. After receiving assistance, he continues medical treatment on an outpatient basis," the crisis response center reported, adding that the attacks damaged an infrastructural facility.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian military launched one UAV on Belgorod, damaging two cars and 54 UAVs on the Belgorodsky district, causing damage to a building and equipment of an enterprise, two private houses, an electricity transmission line and an infrastructural facility while one commercial site burnt down, it said.

The Borisovsky district was attacked by seven Ukrainian UAVs, which damaged equipment of an enterprise, a social facility and the fence of a private house. The Valuisky, Veidelevsky, Ivnyansky, Krasnogvardeisky and Rovensky districts came under attacks by 19 Ukrainian UAVs, with no consequences, the regional crisis response center reported.

The Ukrainian military attacked populated areas of the Graivoronsky district with 24 munitions and 26 UAVs, wounding two civilians. They were taken to Belgorod City Hospital No. 2. The attacks damaged two apartments of a residential building, two commercial facilities and five private houses, it said.

The Krasnoyaruzhsky district came under an attack by 13 UAVs, which damaged three private houses, an electricity transmission line and an infrastructural facility on the premises of an enterprise, the crisis response center reported.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian military attacked the Shebekinsky district with 45 UAVs, killing a man and wounding a woman who continues medical treatment on an outpatient basis. Another man suffered fragmentation wounds of various parts of his body in a Ukrainian UAV attack on his car. He continues in-patient medical treatment at Belgorod City Hospital No. 2. An FPV drone attack on a car wounded a woman who was taken to the regional clinical hospital. The attacks also damaged an apartment building, two private houses, an infrastructural facility, a social facility and two warehouses of an enterprise, the regional crisis response center reported.