Ukraine reports destruction of its key drone plant with damages reaching $35 mln — media

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. Ukraine's major UAV production plant has been destroyed in attacks, with damages reaching $35 million, The Atlantic reported, citing Ukrainian air force Deputy Commander Pavel Yelizarov.

"A few months ago, a barrage of Russian drones destroyed the main facility that produces drones for Lasar’s Group (a special unit within Ukraine’s National Guard - TASS), incinerating about $35 million in equipment, including a large stockpile of weapons," Yelizarov told the magazine.

The deputy commander did not specify when exactly the plant was destroyed. Over the past few weeks, the Russian Defense Ministry has repeatedly reported strikes by UAVs and high-precision long-range weapons on Ukrainian defense industry facilities.