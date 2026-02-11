MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. During the summit in Alaska, the leaders of Russia and the United States and delegations from both countries managed to find approaches that paved the way for peace in Ukraine and the agreement on a corresponding treaty, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"In Anchorage, we found approaches that were based on the American initiative, American proposals, and opened the way to peace. On that basis, it was entirely possible to quickly agree on a final settlement agreement [in Ukraine]," he said in an interview with the Empathy Manuchi online project.

Before the Anchorage summit, US Presidential Special Envoy Steve Witkoff visited Moscow and handed over a document to the Russian side for review at the summit, the minister noted.

"The document contained all the main fundamental topics and proposed to resolve issues arising in the relevant areas in accordance with the realities on the ground, including those we created to protect Russians from the Nazi regime, from its line of extermination of everything related to the Russian language, culture, history and Orthodoxy," he stressed.