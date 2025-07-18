MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Western elites seek to gain preempted access to rare-earth metals in the countries of the global majority by pursuing a neo-colonial policy that borders on robbery, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in an op-ed for the Rossiyskaya Gazeta daily titled "Neo-coloniAIism."

"Rare-earth metals, whose reserves are quite limited, are the key resource required to continue increasing production and more solidly introduce AI standards. They are the prize in the trade wars underway between the key suppliers of AI solutions to the market. Political elites in Western countries, most of which don’t have such reserves, seek to gain preempted and unrestricted access to the fields held by the countries of the global majority, and while doing so, they pursue an aggressive neocolonial policy bordering on robbery and looting," the diplomat pointed out.

Zakharova added that it was in conjunction with artificial intelligence that neo-colonialism became global and technically complete. "The world outside the area inhabited by the ‘golden billion’ has to deal with newly-formed mechanisms of dependence, which are more sophisticated than the traditional forms of submission of colonies to their metropoles, and are also more pervasive and long-term. This is about developing countries’ dependence not only on the supplies of equipment and software but also on the control of algorithms that guide key processes, from logistics to education, medicine, and public opinion," she explained.

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman emphasized that this was how AI was becoming not so much a tool for progress as a leverage and "an instrument to redistribute power across the world." "In pursuit of unconditional leadership and the role of masters of people’s fate, they risk finding themselves in a future different from the one depicted by supporters of digital transition. This is a problem that requires careful consideration, taking into account both current progress in the field of high technologies and the economic realities that also have an environmental aspect," Zakharova noted.