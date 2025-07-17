EU’s restriction on Russian fertilizers having zero sense, Putin says

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. The decision of the European Union to restrict the access to its market for Russian fertilizers makes zero sense, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting with head of the Russian Association of Fertilizer Producers Andrey Guryev.

"From the economic standpoint, from the standpoint of interests of own agriculture, it actually makes zero sense," the head of state said.

"This will ultimately have implications for food prices," Putin added.

The European Union introduced significant duties on Russian fertilizers, despite the fact that the EU market depends by one third on supplies from Russia.