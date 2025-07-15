Lavrov mulls preparations for SCO summit with foreign ministers — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and the foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) have discussed preparations for the SCO Plus summit to take place on August 31 - September 1 in Tianjin, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"During the meeting in Tianjin, the ministers discussed the organization's activities in the context of preparations for the meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of State (CHS) and the SCO Plus summit on August 31 - September 1 in Tianjin," the statement said.

"The package of documents and decisions of the upcoming CHS has been reviewed. The guidelines for the further evolution of the organization are to be fixed in the SCO Development Strategy until 2035. The Tianjin Declaration will reflect agreed approaches to the development of the organization and current issues on the global and regional agenda. A number of thematic statements are to be adopted, including in connection with the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II and the formation of the United Nations."

The ministry noted that the parties discussed key regional and international issues, as well as the situation in the SCO space.

"The importance of strengthening coordination of the SCO member states in the context of the formation of a multipolar world order with the central coordinating role of the United Nations was emphasized. The commitment to deepen cooperation within the organization as one of the most important foundations of the emerging architecture of equal and indivisible security in Eurasia has been confirmed," the Russian Foreign Ministry concluded.