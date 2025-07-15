SCO countries understand Russia’s position on Ukrainian settlement — Lavrov

TIANJIN /China/, July 15. /TASS/. Russia’s position on Ukraine and its approach to the settlement process are met with understanding by the countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters after the SCO ministerial meeting in the Chinese city of Tianjin.

"Colleagues show understanding to our position about the need to eradicate the root causes of the conflict [in Ukraine], to recognize the existing territorial realities, and guarantee the legitimate rights of Russians and Russian speakers, who remain under the Kiev regime’s control. This was once again reaffirmed today," Lavrov said.

The top Russian diplomat said he informed his SCO partners in detail about "views on recent developments in the Ukrainian affair."

"We have reaffirmed our approaches to the Ukrainian conflict settlement, which have been repeatedly outlined by Russian President Vladimir Putin," Lavrov added.