No requests from Iran to help restore facilities destroyed in US, Israeli attacks — Lavrov

TIANJIN /China/, July 15. /TASS/. Tehran has not asked Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) countries to help it restore infrastructure facilities that were damaged in US and Israeli attacks.

"The Iranian side has not approached us with such requests," he told a news conference after the SCO ministerial meeting in China’s Tianjin.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. According to the US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage.

Later, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire, which went into effect on June 24.