Laos receives dialogue partner status in SCO — Lavrov

TIANJIN, China, July 15. /TASS/. Laos has been granted the status of a dialogue partner in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference after a meeting of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers.

"As for those wishing to join the SCO, today it was decided that the Laos People's Democratic Republic should be granted partner status in the Shanghai Organization," he said.

The minister added that most of these willing countries will participate in the new format which will take place immediately after the SCO summit on September 1. "This format is called SCO+. About 30 countries and multilateral organizations will participate in it," he concluded.