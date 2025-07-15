Lavrov sees further opportunities for Istanbul talks

TIANJIN /China/, July 15. /TASS/. The Istanbul talks have not run out of steam yet, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Our American colleagues are well aware of our position; we have made it clear. As for the platform, it has not run out of steam yet," the top Russian diplomat pointed out at a press conference following a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers.

"They [the Kiev authorities] tried to pretend that they are not satisfied with the level of our delegation, but now the level of Ukraine’s delegation is about to change. [Rustem] Umerov, former defense minister, is going to join his family in the United States as Ukraine’s ambassador. No mention of the third round of talks that we suggested launching in the week from June 22 has been made in any statements by Ukrainian officials or the recommendations their Western sponsors are giving them," he noted.

The second round of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine was held in Istanbul on June 2. The meeting lasted a little over an hour; the delegations communicated in Russian. The parties exchanged documents containing their visions for settling the conflict. Vladimir Medinsky, the presidential aide heading the Russian delegation, said that Moscow had given Ukraine a two-part memorandum.

Russia and Ukraine also agreed to carry out an all-for-all exchange of seriously ill prisoners of war and those under 25 - at least 1,000 individuals on each side. Besides, Russia suggested declaring a ceasefire for 2-3 days in some sectors of the front. Also, according to Medinsky, Ukraine handed over a list of 339 children who had lost contact with their parents. No date has been set yet for the third round of talks.