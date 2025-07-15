Russia coping with sanctions, will tackle new ones — Lavrov

TIANJIN, July 15. /TASS/. Russia will be able to cope with new sanctions of the West because the country is already tackling an unprecedented number of sanctions, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference after the meeting of the Foreign Ministers Council of the Shanghai Cooperation Agreement member-states.

"The number of sanctions announced against us is already unprecedented. We are coping, I have no doubt we will cope [with them]," Lavrov said.

This conclusion is based in particular on the assessment and the analysis of many independent Western economists and politicians, he noted.

On July 14, US President Donald Trump said the US would introduce import tariffs at about 100% against Russia and its trade partners if Moscow and Washington do not reach agreements on the settlement in Ukraine during fifty days.