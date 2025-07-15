Russia’s trade partners will not withdraw from obligations amid West’s threats — Lavrov

TIANJIN, July 15. /TASS/. Russia’s counterparts in trade will not relinquish adherence to agreements despite West’s threat to introduce import tariffs, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Yes, our trade counterparts hear what was stated. But they can hardly forecast their activities now. They have commitments, international commitments. Knowing our partners, I do not see how they can give up their independent policy, the policy of observing agreements reached via bilateral channels and in multilateral formats," the top Russian diplomat said.

On July 14, US President Donald Trump said the US would introduce import tariffs at about 100% against Russia and its trade partners if Moscow and Washington do not reach agreements on the settlement in Ukraine during fifty days.