Lavrov says Russia, Ukraine have room for dialogue amid opposing peace terms

Russian delegation handed over a draft agreement in the form of a memorandum at the second round of talks, and the Ukrainians handed over their own draft memorandum, the Russian foreign minister reminded

TIANJIN /China/, July 15. /TASS/. The Russian and Ukrainian draft memorandums on resolving the conflict are fundamentally opposed, but that doesn’t mean that a dialogue can’t ensue, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers.

"Our delegation handed over a draft agreement in the form of a memorandum at the second round of talks, and the Ukrainians handed over their own draft memorandum. They are indeed contradictory," the top Russian diplomat noted.

Lavrov pointed out that at US request, Russia discussed its vision of a solution to the Ukraine conflict at the expert level. "Even though we hold completely different positions, we still were able to agree on a solution in Istanbul in April 2022. It wasn’t just about a ceasefire but about the principles of a settlement that had been proposed by Ukraine and accepted by Russia," the top diplomat stressed. "The document was initialed and the parties agreed to start working on an accord, but then, the Britons - most likely with US consent - prohibited the Ukrainians from signing the document," Lavrov added.

"This is just one example that makes it clear that despite the different and even contradictory positions, there is always room for conversation," Lavrov concluded.

Tags
Foreign policyUkraineSergey Lavrov
Middle East conflict
No requests from Iran to help restore facilities destroyed in US, Israeli attacks — Lavrov
The Iranian side has not approached Shanghai Cooperation Organization countries with such requests, the Russian foreign minister said
Trump says US wants 'everlasting' peace in Ukraine
The US president added that both Moscow and Kiev know the parameters of a settlement deal
US may freeze military aid to Kiev again due being 'overstretched' globally — newspaper
According to the report, America's geopolitical overextension is a consequence of an outdated US foreign policy of "primacy"
NATO seeks to drag out Ukraine conflict to wear Russia down — diplomat
Alexander Grushko stressed that Moscow opposed plans by NATO and the US to send weapons to Ukraine
Ukrainian army might have shrunk by over 200,000 in 2025 due to casualties, desertions
Meanwhile, TASS estimates - based on reports from the Russian Defense Ministry - suggest that Ukraine may have lost over 265,000 military personnel in combat during the first six months of 2025
Russian senator says Trump’s sanctions ultimatum won’t move Russia
Konstantin Kosachev said that a lot can change on the battlefield in 50 days, and the mood of the US and NATO establishment can also shift
Putin to respond to Trump’s remarks if he deems it necessary — Kremlin
On July 14, the US president made a previously announced statement on the Ukraine issue
Trump still believes Russia has upper hand in Ukraine conflict — media
"The president’s view is Russia is going to win, it’s a matter of how long it takes," the official said
Writer Boris Akunin sentenced to 14 years in prison in absentia
The imprisonment term will begin from the moment of the writer's detention when he crosses Russia’s border or is extradited to Russia
Russian military disrupts Ukrainian control systems in DPR — Defense Ministry
Russian servicemen destroyed an enemy UAV control point and struck a US-made radio-electronic warfare station
Israel attacks Syrian security forces near Suwayda city — TV
According to the latest data, the clashes claimed the lives of at least 46 Druzes, 28 Bedouins, and four civilians
Trump calls Putin 'tough guy'
The US leader said that it has been proven over the years
Sales of US weapons to NATO profitable for Trump’s sponsors — Russian MP
Donald Trump will do whatever his sponsors tell him to do, Viktor Vodolatsky said
US citizen who supported Moscow from Donbass region receives Russian passport
From 2022 to 2024, Daniel Martindale supplied information to Russia about the location of Ukrainian troops and other major information from a Kiev-controlled area
TASS among first to test Russia’s Max digital platform channels
According to Director General Andrey Kondrashov, TASS is actively developing and expanding its social network audience as one of the modern means of communication and information exchange
NATO countries uninterested in peace in Ukraine — Russian deputy foreign minister
Alexander Grushko recalled NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte’s remarks about plas to make Ukraine "more lethal"
Japanese envoy to Moscow says Ukraine crisis outcome will affect Asia
"As Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said, the security of Europe and the Indo-Pacific region is indivisible," Akira Muto stressed
Russia wants to understand meaning of Trump’s words on Ukraine deadline — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat pointed to earlier deadlines of 24 hours and of 100 days
Trump may give Ukraine permission to use ATACMS missiles for strikes inside Russia
According to the source, the US leader may also order further ATACMS supplies to Kiev
Russia does not care about Trump’s 'theatrical ultimatum,' says Medvedev
This is Moscow’s first official reaction to the statements Trump made yesterday
Trump talks about weapons for Ukraine, new sanctions: Here’s what we know
The US and NATO have reached an agreement that European countries will pay for the weapons that America will send to Ukraine
Trump seeking to distance himself from Kiev’s problems — Russian expert
Whatever Donald Trump may decide will not make Russia change its policy on the Ukrainian crisis anyway, Vice-Rector of the Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleg Karpovich added
Berlin turns dangerous again — Kremlin on German defense minister’s remarks
Dmitry Peskov commented on Boris Pistorius’ statement that Germans are ready to kill Russian soldiers in the event of a war between the two countries
Teen sensation Andreeva takes home over $500,000 in Wimbledon prize money
This year’s Wimbledon took place between June 30 and July 13
Russian MP says Trump should get tough on Zelensky, not Russia, if he wants peace deal
Leonid Slutsky recalled that the Russian side has repeatedly stated its readiness to end the conflict
Record-breaking Indian centenarian runner dies in road accident at age 114 — paper
Fauja Singh was was taken to a hospital, but succumbed to injuries despite doctors’ best efforts
Germany, US preparing to supply Kiev with two Patriot systems — defense minister
"However, we still need to clarify the remaining technical, logistical, and financial details," Boris Pistorius noted
NATO seeking to use Moldova not to let Russian forces liberate Odessa — expert
NATO countries will push Chisinau to attack the Transnistrian Moldovan Republic where Russian peacekeepers are deployed, said political scientist Vladimir Karasev
No new US weapons supplies can stave off Zelensky’s defeat, Russian lawmaker insists
Sources said that the plan will likely "include long-range missiles that could reach targets deep inside Russian territory, including Moscow"
Zelensky says Trump in a phone call told him about meeting with NATO’S Rutte
"It is important that we have such good relations and NATO countries are trying to increase defense spending," Vladimir Zelensky said
Moscow still awaiting Kiev’s proposals for third round of direct talks — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov stressed that Russia remains ready
Tianzhou-9 space truck docks with China's orbital station
Tianzhou-9 was launched at 5:34 a.m. Beijing time
Kremlin uncertain if Ukrainian lead negotiator’s reassignment could impact talks
"The Russian side has not yet received any signals regarding the timing of the third round of talks, and it is difficult to say what is causing this," Dmitry Peskov said
Japan has no plans to ease visa regulations for Russians — envoy to Moscow
"But we regularly review the lists of specific documents that must be submitted when applying for a visa," Akira Muto noted
500% tariffs on Russia, trade partners not making sense — Trump
The US leader said that 100% tariffs are going to serve the same function
Nothing new in Western media reports about Kiev’s possible strikes on Moscow — Kremlin
"Such rhetoric has been circulating for quite a while," Dmitry Peskov said
US to supply $10 billion worth of weapons for Ukraine under deal with NATO — Axios
Two sources told the portal that as part of the deal, Kiev will be supplied with long-range missiles
US declines to join EU plans to lower Russian oil price cap — Kallas
According to EU foreign policy chief, the European Union has been "very close" to reaching an agreement on the 18th package of sanctions against Russia for three consecutive weeks
EU leaders barring Kiev regime from negotiating with Russia — Lavrov
According to the top Russian diplomat, these politicians "are demanding literally in unison that Ukraine be urgently flooded with additional offensive weapons"
US to hit Russia, its trade partners with tariffs if no deal on Ukraine — Trump
The US president said the tariffs are going to be "very severe"
Trump mulls delivering JASSM long-range missiles to Kiev — magazine
According to the media outlet, "the missiles would equip the Ukrainian Air Force’s growing fleet of F-16 fighters, which although comprised of obsolete Cold War era variants, could serve as effective launch platforms for the missiles while flying deep behind friendly lines"
Possible additional US aid to Ukraine will be insignificant, analyst says
According to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, US allies have agreed to share American systems and ammunition with Kiev, and then buy what they need from the Americans
Lavrov, Xi Jinping discuss preparations for Putin's visit to China
"Xi welcomed the upcoming visit to China of the Russian leader, with whom he shares a long-standing and strong friendship," the Russian Foreign Ministry said
Russia’s oceanographic vessel Admiral Vladimirsky calls at Venezuelan port
"During the stay in Venezuela, the crew will replenish water, fuel and food supplies and perform a technical examination of the vessel. The Russian sailors will meet with their Venezuelan counterparts and go on sight-seeing trips," the Fleet's press service said
Lavrov meets with Xi Jinping in Beijing
Prior to that, the Chinese leader held a general meeting with the foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization
American who supported Moscow in Donbass thanks Putin for granting Russian citizenship
Daniel Martindale thanked Russian special services for trusting him and the opportunity to help as he also praised the courage of Russian soldiers
Japan would welcome Putin-Trump meeting — envoy to Russia
"A dialogue between the US and Russian leaders, is essential to stopping hostilities and establishing a just and lasting peace in Ukraine," Akira Muto said
US weapons supplies to Ukraine won’t prevent Russian forces from reaching goals — lawmaker
According to Andrey Kartapolov, it is too early to speculate about supplies of long-range US weapons to Ukraine before America makes some concrete moves
Contradictions between Russia, West arise from geopolitics, Putin believes
Britain, France, and other former empires, still blame the dismantling of their colonial might on Russia, the Russian president continued adding that he could still sense this historical negative attitude toward his country
Former Austrian minister likens Pistorius to Goebbels
Karin Kneissl was commenting after the German defense minister said in an interview with the Financial Times that German troops will be ready to kill Russian soldiers in the event of a war between the two countries
Russia will not tolerate demands — senior diplomat about Trump’s new plan
Sergey Ryabkov emphasized that Moscow favors a diplomatic resolution of the Ukraine conflict and is ready to negotiate
SBU fears leaks of military sites geolocation by ex-president’s supporters
The Ukrainian mass media reported earlier that officers of SBU did not allow Irina Gerashchenko, a member of Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada, or national parliament, with the Petr Poroshenko party, to visit the city of Romny in the Sumy Region
Hungary refuses to fund US weapons deliveries to Ukraine — foreign minister
Peter Szijjarto still expressed confidence that the potential resumption of US arms deliveries to Ukraine does not mean President Donald Trump has abandoned efforts to resolve the conflict
Flying laboratory with VK-800 engine completed test flight
The VK-800 engine demonstrated stable operation and all the systems functioned normally, test engineers said in conclusion of the first flight
SCO foreign ministers, Chinese leader discuss organization’s development
According to the Belarusian Foreign Ministry, the Chinese president outlined the priorities of the Chinese chairmanship in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and also assessed the current international situation
Press review: Trump lashes out at Moscow as Zelensky reshuffles cabinet and extends law
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, July 15th
Typhoon-PVO combat vehicle completes state tests
Vehicle has entered mass production, Director General of the Kupol plant Fanil Ziyatdinov reported
Drone debris falls on industrial facility in Russia’s Lipetsk Region, leaves one injured
Another drone fell near a private house in the Dobrinsky District
Weapons supplied to Kiev by NATO may be used in battle right away — Rutte
There are two sides to this - the logistics and financing, NATO secretary-general noted
Washington to push Ukraine toward peace deal with Russia — Trump
The US president spoke about the Kiev regime’s potential actions in the event the agreements between the US and NATO on American weapon supplies funded by the EU come to pass
NATO scenario for clash with Russia to be 'beginning of the end' for Moldova — SVR
Chisinau heavily relies on "material and organizational support" from NATO countries for the pro-presidential Party of Action and Solidarity in the upcoming parliamentary elections scheduled for the fall of 2025
Russia’s Medvedev responds to Trump by saying 'one really bad thing' would be WWIII
Donald Trump said earlier on Tuesday that if it weren’t for him "really bad things would have already happened to Russia"
Kallas believes 50 days too long for Ukraine settlement
Earlier, US leader Donald Trump announced that United States would impose import duties of approximately 100% on Russia and its trading partners if Moscow and Washington fail to reach an agreement on a settlement in Ukraine within 50 days
Washington may introduce sanctions, tariffs against Russian trade partners
US President Donald Trump said Washington intends to set import tariffs of about 100% in respect of Russia and its trade partners if Moscow and Washington do not agree on settlement in Ukraine within fifty days
US sanctions on Russia will not help resolve Ukraine conflict — Chinese MFA
According to Lin Jian, Beijing hopes that all parties will work to create a favorable environment to settle the Ukraine crisis politically
Japan ready to restart dialogue on peace treaty with Russia when possible — envoy
Akira Muto also recalled Russian President Vladimir Putin’s statement that Russia is ready to "build relations with Tokyo," noting that Japan is Moscow’s natural neighbor and partner
US Senate to postpone advancing anti-Russian sanctions bill in wake of Trump's statements
"If at some point the president concludes that it makes sense and adds value and leverage that he needs in those negotiations to move the bill, then we’ll do it," Republican Majority Leader in the upper house of Congress John Thune said
Novgorod-made FPV drone Prince Vandal causes $300 mln damage to NATO
Earlier, the CEO of the research and production center Ushkuynik, Alexey Chadayev, said that the drone for the first time would begin to be manufactured in several regions of Russia
EU starts discussing 19th package of anti-Russian sanctions — MEP
"Now the focus is on tightening controls, expanding secondary restrictions, and clarifying export and import controls," Tomas Zdechovsky said
DPR head notes US citizen Martindale’s contribution to liberation of Kurakhovo
According to Denis Pushilin, commanders and servicemen from the 29th Army of the Eastern Military District confirmed that precisely the data provided by Daniel Martindale became the basis in preparing the operation
Kremlin says welcomes Count Sheremetev’s desire to move to Russia
Pyotr Sheremetev for many years headed the Rachmaninoff Russian Conservatory in Paris and "made a major personal contribution to developing and bolstering cultural cooperation between Russia and France"
Europe prefers continued hostilities in Ukraine — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted that Kiev keeps silence
American who backed Moscow in Donbass writes book about his experience
From 2022 to 2024, Daniel Richard Martindale was on a territory controlled by the Kiev regime where, risking his life, he was gathering information for Russia
US envoy to NATO expects Putin to respond to Trump's statements
Russian leader is going to react to not only the United States weapons being readily available to the Ukrainians at Europe's expense, "he's also going to respond, obviously, to this tariff," Matthew Whitaker believes
Tension mounts in Baltic Region amid aggressive policies of local governments — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov emphasized Moscow’s determination to protect its national interests
Trump's potential tariffs against Moscow to affect customers of Russian oil, gas — media
According to The Washington Post, a White House spokesperson stated that Trump’s plan envisions 100% tariffs on imports of Russian goods, as well as secondary tariffs of 100% on countries that purchase Russian oil, gas, and other energy resources
Russia ready to hold next round of talks, Kiev clearly not in a hurry to do so — Kremlin
Russia still awaits proposals concerning the timelines, Dmitry Peskov said
FACTBOX: What we know about Ukraine’s overnight drone attack on Russian regions
According to the latest data, sixteen people were injured in a Ukrainian UAV attack on the southern Voronezh Region
No lethal weapons shipments from Tokyo to Kiev — Japanese envoy to Russia
Akira Muto noted that "Japan’s assistance to Ukraine is taking place in a way that is in line with the country’s constitution and legal norms and through peaceful means"
Hungary asks EU to add Ukrainian leaders to sanctions list for human rights abuses
Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that a 45-year-old ethnic Hungarian who resided in Beregovo in Ukraine’s Transcarpathian Region was beaten to death after being forcibly conscripted to the army in Transcarpathia
Ukrainian troops pushed out of positions in Voskresenka in Donetsk region
The Ukrainian army suffered heavy casualties
Russian government approves withdrawing from deal with US on weapons-grade plutonium
Chairman of the Executive Board of the Association of Lawyers of Russia Vladimir Gruzdev said the move was a mere formality
Germany seeks to buy Typhon missile launchers from US — defense minister
The range of these systems is significantly greater than those currently in service with European countries, Boris Pistorius said
Press review: Russia aims to continue Ukraine talks as Trump’s tariffs bring June surplus
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, July 14th
Russian forces capture foreign mercenaries in DPR, scout says
According to the scout with the callsign Husky, the foreigners were stationed in a building that Russian forces seized in about five minutes
Direct flights between Moscow, Pyongyang to start on July 27
The time in route will be about eight hours
Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 360 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a US-made armored fighting vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Europe fuels Russia-related hysteria as it loses global influence — Russian senator
Konstantin Kosachev drew an analogy with how Israel had been whipping up the threat from Iran before launching a military operation that it claimed was inevitable
Trump may sign executive order renaming soccer in US
Most English-speaking countries refer to the sport as football, while in the United States, its official name is soccer
Kremlin finds Trump’s latest remarks serious, says will need time to analyze his rhetoric
At a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, the US leader said he was "disappointed" with Russia and personally President Vladimir Putin
US to supply Ukraine with surplus weapons — envoy to NATO
The Pentagon will not need these systems, Matthew Whitaker noted
Several people injured due to fall of UAV debris in Voronezh
Several apartments in multi-story buildings as well as private houses in the suburbs were damaged
Rubio says Trump prioritizes talks for Ukraine settlement
Earlier, US leader announced that Washington would continue transferring weapons and military equipment to Kiev if Europe agreed to pay for the supplies
Trump’s statements on Russia, Ukraine part of his negotiating strategy — expert
According to Nikolay Novik, anything the US president says going forward will not be decisive for the conflict
Ukraine no longer mentions third round of talks with Russia — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister said that the level of the Ukrainian delegation is now about to change
Aidar fighters present freeze of Sumy frontline as Ukraine’s victory — Russian officials
"Reports that the fighting in Sumy has stopped does not have a basis in reality," a Russian law enforcement source stressed
Putin explains why he first wanted to abandon proposed presidency
In previous interviews, the head of state recalled how Yeltsin invited him to his office and said he would like to appoint him prime minister with the prospect of running for president later
Top diplomats of China, Russia should implement consensus reached between leaders — Xi
The Chinese leader called Russia’s top diplomat "an old friend of the Chinese people"
Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 125 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
