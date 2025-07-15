Ukraine no longer mentions third round of talks with Russia — Lavrov

TIANJIN /China/, July 15. /TASS/. Kiev no longer mentions the third round of Russian-Ukrainian talks, while Ukraine changed its delegation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters after the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) foreign ministers in the Chinese city of Tianjin.

"They [the Kiev regime] tried to pretend that the level of our delegation is not suitable, but the level of the Ukrainian delegation is now about to change. [Rustem] Umerov, the former defense minister, is going to reunite with his family in the United States in the capacity of ambassador. The third round of negotiations, which we suggested resuming in the week of July 22, has so far not been mentioned in any Ukrainian statements, or in any recommendation given by their Western curators. And now, the negotiator has left," Lavrov said.