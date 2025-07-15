Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated two communities in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"Battlegroup South units continued offensive operations, improved their tactical position and liberated the settlement of Petrovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic <…> Battlegroup East units liberated the settlement of Voskresenka in the Donetsk People’s Republic through active and decisive operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses over 1,190 troops in all frontline areas in past day – latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,190 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 180 troops and five armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, over 230 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and about 125 troops and two artillery guns in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost roughly 435 troops, a tank and three artillery guns in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, about 185 troops and four artillery guns in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and around 35 troops and six jamming stations in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show,

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 180 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 180 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, a jaeger brigade, an air assault brigade, an assault regiment and an air assault regiment of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Kondratovka, Alekseyevka, Khrapovshchina, Ryzhevka and Novaya Sech in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of an air assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Volchansk and Okhrimovka in the Kharkov Region, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 180 personnel, five armored combat vehicles, six motor vehicles, eight field artillery guns and an electronic warfare station in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 230 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 230 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Borovskoye, Boguslavka, Petrovka and Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region and Torskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 230 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, 14 motor vehicles and three artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two counterbattery radar stations and four ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 125 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 125 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup South units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade, an assault brigade, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Zakotnoye, Slavyansk, Pleshcheyevka, Seversk, Dronovka and Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 125 personnel, two motor vehicles, two field artillery guns, and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 435 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 435 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and three artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units continued advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, a jaeger brigade, an airborne brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, two territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Novoekonomicheskoye, Novopavlovka, Dobropolye, Krasnoarmeysk, Rodinskoye, Dimitrov and Udachnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Filiya in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 435 personnel, a tank, five motor vehicles and three artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 185 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 185 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup East units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Novogeorgiyevka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Temirovka and Poltavka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 185 personnel, 10 motor vehicles and four artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroys 35 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroyed roughly 35 Ukrainian troops and six enemy jamming stations in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, a coastal defense brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Kamenskoye and Novoandreyevka in the Zaporozhye Region, Sadovoye and Nikolskoye in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

"As many as 35 Ukrainian army personnel, 12 motor vehicles, six electronic warfare stations and two ammunition depots were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian troops destroy two German-made missile launchers in Ukraine operation in past day

Russian troops destroyed two German-made surface-to-air missile launchers and an air defense radar of the Ukrainian army over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck the infrastructure of military airfields, assembly and storage sites of unmanned aerial vehicles, ammunition depots and temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 142 locations. They destroyed two German-made IRIS-T surface-to-air missile launchers and a P-18 aerial target detection and tracking radar," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses destroy 103 Ukrainian UAVs, seven smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 103 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and seven smart bombs over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down seven guided aerial bombs, a rocket of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 103 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 663 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 69,593 unmanned aerial vehicles, 618 surface-to-air missile systems, 24,220 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,577 multiple rocket launchers, 27,394 field artillery guns and mortars and 38,192 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.