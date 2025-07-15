Europe prefers continued hostilities in Ukraine — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Judging by statements, European countries want to see the intensification of combat in Ukraine rather than a shift toward a peace process, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing.

"Washington wants to see this dialogue, and, purportedly, so does Europe. However, judging by statements, Europe rather wants to see the continuation of combat rather than a shift to a peace mode, but Kiev is silent," the Kremlin official said.

The second round of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine was held in Istanbul on June 2. The two sides exchanged memorandums on their visions for settling the conflict as well as agreed upon exchanging severely injured prisoners of war and the bodies of dead servicemen. Moscow handed over to Kiev several thousand bodies of troops.

Following the two rounds of talks in Istanbul, Russia and Ukraine agreed on exchanging prisoners on the "1,000 for 1,000" formula as well as on returning severely injured and young servicemen (under 25) in an "all for all" format, with no less than 1,000 people from each side.