Kremlin uncertain if Ukrainian lead negotiator’s reassignment could impact talks

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. The Kremlin currently finds it difficult to assess whether the possible reassignment of the current Ukrainian defense minister Rustem Umerov could in any way influence the course of negotiations between Moscow and Kiev, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a briefing.

"It is hard to say. I shall repeat: we have not yet received any signals regarding the timing of the third round [of talks], and it is difficult to say what is causing this," the Kremlin spokesman noted.

On July 14, Vladimir Zelensky said that he plans to appoint Prime Minister Denis Shmygal the country’s defense minister in the coming days, while the current Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, who is also Ukraine’s lead negotiator at the ongoing talks with Russia, is expected to be appointed ambassador to the United States.