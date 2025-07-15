MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Daniel Martindale, a US citizen who helped the Russian military from the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) for two years, has been presented with a Russian passport.

A female employee with the Russian Interior Ministry handed him the document at the DPR’s mission in Moscow in a ceremony attended by DPR head Denis Pushilin, a TASS correspondent reported.

From 2022 to 2024, Martindale supplied information to Russia about the location of Ukrainian troops and other major information from a Kiev-controlled area, risking his life. He was evacuated from the combat zone last fall.

Pushilin called Martindale’s story unique as he thanked the American for his assistance in the special military operation on behalf of Donbass residents.