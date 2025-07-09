Russian human rights ombudswoman appeals to Pope over citizens held in Ukraine

BISHKEK, July 9. /TASS/. Russian Human Rights Ombudswoman Tatiana Moskalkova has sent a letter to Pope Leo requesting support in repatriating Russian civilians from Ukraine.

"Currently, 30 Russians are being held in Sumy. We have just coordinated with the International Committee of the Red Cross, which is conducting regular visits, to ensure they receive all necessary humanitarian aid: food, appropriate clothing, medical supplies. Negotiations for their return home are underway <...>. I have appealed to the Holy See in Vatican City on this matter, sending a letter to Pope Leo XIV requesting assistance in repatriating our citizens, as their detention violates all norms and morality," Moskalkova told reporters.

She clarified the letter was sent approximately three weeks ago through the nuncio: "It has already been received. I have also appealed to UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk and the Secretary General of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, asking them to help facilitate the repatriation of Russian civilians."

According to Moskalkova, the officials have acknowledged her appeal via telephone and said they would discuss the matter with Vladimir Zelensky.