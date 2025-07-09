Russia, Afghanistan working on prospects for trade and economic cooperation — diplomat

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Russia and Afghanistan continue to engage in substantive discussions on the prospects for trade and economic cooperation, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"At present, there is substantive work to explore opportunities for cooperation in the trade and economic sphere, including in energy, transportation, agriculture, and infrastructure projects," she noted.

According to the diplomat, Moscow and Kabul also intend to strengthen cultural and humanitarian ties.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry told TASS that Russia has officially recognized the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. On July 1, the new Afghan Ambassador to Russia Gul Hassan arrived in Moscow. On July 3, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko received copies of his credentials.

On April 17, Russia’s Supreme Court granted an administrative claim filed by the Prosecutor General, suspending the ban on the Taliban movement’s activities in Russia. As the Russian Foreign Ministry previously noted, the removal of the Taliban’s terrorist designation paves the way for the establishment of full-fledged partnership with Kabul, carried out in the interests of both the Russian and Afghan peoples.