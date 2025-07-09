Declining role of dollar in international system directly attributable to Biden — diplomat

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. The diminishing role of the US dollar in the international monetary and financial system is the direct result of the actions of former US President Joe Biden and his entire team, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"As for the declining role of the dollar in the international monetary and financial system, forgive me, but this was the initiative of US President Biden," the diplomat emphasized. "It was he who began disconnecting countries and demanding that they be cut off from American international payment institutions. It was he and his team who insisted on disconnecting Russia, a country whose trade and economic ties span the entire globe. It was he who threatened to disconnect other nations from this payment system, this system of mutual settlements," she added.

"So why are they now surprised that countries are unwilling to become victims of international blackmail at the hands of Washington, or anyone else, for that matter, and are seeking alternatives for conducting their transactions?" the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman continued. "Therefore, the declining role of the dollar in the international monetary and financial system is the direct accomplishment of US President Biden and his entire team," Zakharova stressed.

According to her, it is the current US administration that should be held accountable. "I would recommend that they first calculate the damage, and second, file a lawsuit, that’s it. What does the rest of the international community have to do with this, and, even more so, what does the global majority have to do with it?" she said.

Zakharova pointed out that neither within BRICS nor in other international organizations involving Russia is there any discussion of a complete abandonment of the dollar or of other national currencies as such. At the same time, she remarked, the notion of the dollar as the world’s sole reserve currency "no longer stands up to any criticism", "as if other currencies did not exist or as if they had not proven themselves as viable alternatives."

"We advocate for a multi-currency world in which all countries and economic operators have equal access to settlement and payment instruments necessary for conducting legitimate commercial activities based on law, international law and national law," the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman concluded.