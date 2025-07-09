Moscow says will announce next round of talks with Kiev as soon as dates agreed upon

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS. Russia will announce the date of a third round of talks with Ukraine as soon as corresponding agreements have been reached, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova assured reporters at a press briefing.

"As soon as it [the date] is available, we will certainly inform you. As soon as there is a corresponding agreement," she said.

The second round of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine was held in Istanbul on June 2. The meeting lasted just over an hour, and the delegations communicated in Russian. The sides exchanged documents showing their vision of various aspects of resolving the conflict. Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky, Russia’s chief negotiator, said that Moscow had submitted a two-part memorandum to Kiev. According to him, the second part outlines several ways of implementing a ceasefire. He also said that Russia would unilaterally transfer the bodies of 6,000 killed Ukrainian servicemen.

Russia and Ukraine also agreed to carry out an "all for all" exchange of seriously ill prisoners of war and those under 25 years — at least 1,000 people on each side. Russia also suggested declaring a ceasefire for two to three days in some sectors of the front. Also, according to Medinsky, Ukraine handed over a list of 339 children who had lost contact with their parents.