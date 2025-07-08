Over 100 drones launched by Ukrainian troops at Belgorod Region in past day

BELGOROD, July 8. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops launched more than 110 drones and fired more than 70 rounds at seven districts in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region during the past day, the region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said.

"The villages of Borisovka, Zozuli, and Striguny in the Borisovsky district were attacked by five drones. Four of them were shot down. Three people, including a six-month baby, were wounded in Borisovka. <…> Six passenger cars and nine apartments were damaged," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Thirty-three Ukrainian drones attacked the Shebekino district. Apart from that, Ukrainian troops fired one round. One woman was injured, eight passenger cars, four single-family houses, a truck, and an agricultural enterprise were damaged.

Seventeen drones attacked the Volokonovsky district, wounding one civilian and damaging a truck, two passenger cars, a communications facility, and a single-family house. Seventeen rounds and 12 drones were launched at the Graivoron district. A passenger car was damaged and a two-apartment house was burned down.

Eight settlements in the Krasnoyaruzhsky district were attacked with the use of 24 drones and 56 rounds. Seventeen drones attacked the Belgorod district, damaging an agricultural enterprise, four single-family houses, and a commercial facility.

"The cillages of Babka and Mikhailovka in the Valuisky district were attacked by eight drones. One of them was shot down. An electricity line was damaged in the village of Kazinka, an infrastructure communications facility was damaged in Borki, and a single-family house – in Mikhailovka," Gladkov added.