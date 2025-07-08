Senior Russian diplomat warns OSCE faces bleak future under current policies

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. The OSCE may find itself marginalized in the political arena if the European Union and NATO continue their current policies, a senior Russian diplomat has warned.

"The state NATO and EU countries have driven the OSCE into is deplorable," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said. "The organization is being used as an instrument of the policy of containment, the policy of demonizing Russia, the information campaign unleashed against us. Naturally, this undermines the OSCE’s role as a real instrument in the area of security and cooperation."

If NATO and EU countries "continue following this path, the [OSCE] member nationals will continue losing interest in this organization and it will roll down the path of marginalization to the fringes of political processes. In such an event, its future is unenviable," he warned.

He said that he had a "kick-off" meeting with Muriel Peneveyre, head of the Eurasia Department of the Swiss Federal Migration Service, Head of the Working Group on Switzerland's Chairmanship in the OSCE in 2026, on Monday. "The future Swiss presidency shared its priorities," he recalled, adding that the issue is not "in the chairmanship but in the state NATO and EU countries have driven the OSCE into."