Russian embassy slams UK sanctions on Radiation, Chemical, Biological Protection Troops

LONDON, July 8. /TASS/. The United Kingdom’s sanctions on the leadership of Russia’s Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops are meaningless and illegal, the Russian embassy in London said in a comment received by TASS.

"London’s move to introduce meaningless restrictions against the leadership of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops is as self-incriminating as it is futile. By taking this illegal measure, the British authorities are once again trying to divert attention from the repeatedly documented incidents involving the use of toxic substances by their terrorist clientele within the Ukrainian armed forces," the comment reads.

The embassy described London’s actions against Russian specialists as "embittered outbursts," which "only confirm the effectiveness of their work aimed at identifying and exposing the Kiev regime’s crimes." "We would like to point out that our military has been consistently and faithfully working to tell the world the truth about the West’s chemical-weapons related schemes, both with regard to Moscow's special military operation and other outrageous narratives, ranging from stories about the Novichok nerve agent to provocations in Syria," the Russian embassy stressed.

Earlier, London imposed sanctions on Head of Russia’s Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops Major General Alexey Rtishchev and his deputy, Major General Andrey Marchenko. The restrictions include a ban on entry to the UK and a freeze of their assets should any be identified. In addition, the Russian Research Institute for Applied Chemistry, located in Sergiyev Posad outside Moscow, was blacklisted due to the conflict in Ukraine.