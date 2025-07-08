No progress in Russia-France diplomatic ties after Putin-Macron call — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Diplomatic ties between Russia and France have shown no signs of improvement following the phone conversation between President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told reporters.

"The ties have remained unchanged," he said when asked whether the talks between the two leaders have enhanced the relationship between the Russian and the French foreign ministries.

On July 1, Putin and Macron held a phone conversation, their first in almost three years.

The Kremlin reported that both presidents agreed that Iran’s legitimate right to a peaceful nuclear program should be respected within the framework of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. The leaders emphasized the need for a political and diplomatic resolution to all contentious issues and agreed to maintain communication to coordinate their positions. Special attention was also given to the situation in the Middle East in the context of Israeli and US strikes on Iran, the Kremlin press service stated.

On Ukraine, the two leaders exchanged their respective views, but according to Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Macron showed no willingness to discuss peace terms in light of the new territorial realities. Still, the Kremlin spokesman described the call as "a good opportunity [for both presidents] to inform each other of their positions.".