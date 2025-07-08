Russia to participate in OSCE Ministerial Council meeting in Vienna in December — diplomat

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. The Russian side plans to take part in a meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council to be held in Vienna in December, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said.

"The decision to hold the OSCE Ministerial Council meeting in December in Vienna has been made. Naturally, we are going to travel to Vienna," the senior Russian diplomat said in response to a TASS reporter’s question.

The Ministerial Council of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), the organization’s main decision-making and governing body, traditionally meets at the end of each calendar year. This year, the OSCE’s rotating presidency is held by Finland.