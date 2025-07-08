Kremlin says will keep track of reports about EU’s upcoming sanctions package

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. The Kremlin will monitor reports about the European Union preparing a fresh sanctions package, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov assured reporters at a news briefing on Tuesday.

"Certainly, we will follow the developments on this track. Previously, statements have been made saying that a new package of sanctions has been prepared," he said.

On July 7, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said the European Union is preparing to impose the toughest anti-Russian sanctions since 2022. The new package will target Russian oil revenues, Russian financial players, and intermediaries in other countries that have helped Russia to circumvent restrictive measures, he explained.