West opts for continued hostilities as it keeps sending weapons to Kiev — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. By sending weapons to Ukraine, the Americans and the Europeans show their commitment to continued hostilities, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"There has not been any final information that deliveries of [US weapons to Ukraine] have been stopped or halted, as multiple controversial statements have been made. Obviously, there have been continued [weapons] shipments [to Ukraine] as the Europeans, too, have been taking an active part in pumping Ukraine with weapons. These actions are hardly part of attempts to contribute to a peaceful settlement. The policy being pursued by the Europeans certainly aims at continuing hostilities," he said.

Regarding exactly what kind of weapons continue to come from the United States into Ukraine and in what amount, clarifying this will take time, Peskov concluded.