MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Russia has learned a lot during years of West’s restrictions and will endeavor to mitigate after-effects of sanctions, press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said.

"Certainly, we will do everything possible, <…> what we have learned over these years to mitigate consequences of these unlawful restrictions as much as possible. We have learned a lot, we have considerable experience on this path, and we will use it in every possible way, Peskov said.

The European Union is preparing to introduce the toughest anti-Russian sanctions since 2022, France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said earlier.