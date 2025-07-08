Senior diplomat underscores need for Russia to keep boosting defense capability

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Moscow needs to continue strengthening its defense capability and national security, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told reporters, commenting on NATO’s behavior.

"I think we all agreed at today’s meeting that we need to prepare for the worst. We should not expect any of their plans to fail or not to be fully implemented. We need to continue working calmly, enhancing our security and defense capability," he said after a meeting of the United Russia party’s interaction group at the State Duma (lower house of parliament).

"We discussed some issues related to the measures that have already been taken. Let me remind you that the measures include the establishment of the Leningrad Military District and the Moscow Military District, the formation of the Karelia Corps and efforts to bolster our capabilities in the field of air and coastal defenses, as well as some other moves. The signed agreement on security guarantees with Belarus is fully aligned with these measures," Grushko said.