Senior diplomat sees NATO, EU preparing for military conflict with Russia

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. NATO and the European Union are making preparations for an armed conflict with Russia, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told reporters.

"A very important and meaningful conversation on a very serious issue was held," the senior Russian diplomat said after a meeting of the United Russia faction at the State Duma. "Actually, war and peace, the situation in the security sphere, and military preparations on the part of NATO and the European Union were discussed. They are seriously preparing for a military confrontation with the Russian Federation," he shared.