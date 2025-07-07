Putin considers Nikitin best candidate for Russian transport minister — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has selected Andrey Nikitin as the country’s transport minister because he is regarded as the strongest candidate, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"The president believes that Andrey Nikitin’s experience and professional background are exactly what is required for this crucial ministry to function effectively," he told reporters.

Deputy Transport Minister Andrey Nikitin was appointed by the president as acting minister earlier in the day. His nomination must now be approved by the Russian State Duma, the lower house of parliament.

Nikitin has succeeded to Roman Starovoit, who was relieved of his duties. The reason for his dismissal was not specified, but, according to Peskov, it was not due to a loss of confidence. Starovoit had been appointed transport minister in May 2024.