Putin promises to invite Trump to exchange films about Russian, US values

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin, concluding work at forum "Strong Ideas for a New Age," promised to convey during a telephone conversation with American leader Donald Trump the proposal of Nikolay Dunn, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Zhizn I Delo Foundation for the Development of Creativity, to organize an exchange of films about values between the two countries.

"I think he should like your proposal, because he generally promotes exactly such an agenda within the country. I will definitely pass it on," he said.

The head of state also thanked Dunn for his work on organizing a network of inclusive film clubs, whose project was presented at the forum.

"I would like to thank you for what you are doing. Of course, this is important for people with disabilities - it's obvious. This is why we need to talk about them, talk about their problems, and create platforms that would help us feel like full-fledged members of society, have access to the media and cinema. It is equally important that you perform an important function for the whole society with your work and creativity, because you instill in each of us a sense of mercy, which is the basis for a mature society, and you make each of us better," the president told Dann.

About the forum

The fifth forum "Strong Ideas for a New Age" is organized by the Agency for Strategic Initiatives and the Roscongress Foundation with the support of VEB.RF. It takes place in Moscow on July 2 and 3. The purpose of the forum is to find and support promising projects and proposals. This year, projects were accepted in five directions. Over 35,000 ideas were received at the forum, an all-time record.

