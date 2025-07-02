Ukraine to stoke flames in Russia-Azerbaijan situation — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Ukraine will do all it can to drive a wedge between Russia and Azerbaijan amid their strained relations, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

On July 1, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev held a telephone conversation with Vladimir Zelensky. According to Aliyev’s press service, the conversation took place at the initiative of the Ukrainian side.

"Ukraine will do everything possible to add fuel to the fire of this situation and provoke the Azerbaijani side into taking emotional action. This is easy to predict. Russia has never threatened and does not threaten Azerbaijan," the spokesman told reporters. "Even the incident in question that caused all this - involving investigative actions and work to solve crimes, including against Azerbaijani citizens living in Russia. Of course, the Kiev regime will hone in on this and use it to escalate tensions," Peskov noted.