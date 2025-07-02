Baku never had issues with Russia’s Sputnik Azerbaijan news agency — diplomat

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Baku has never had issues with the work of Russia’s Sputnik Azerbaijan news agency in the country, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"I would like to pay attention to the fact that over all these years that this news agency has been operating, it has employed mostly Azerbaijani citizens, as well as Russians. The Azerbaijani side has never had any issues with the agency, either in form or in content," the diplomat told the Sputnik radio.

"There were no issues at all. It is clear that the measures being taken are based on other considerations. Once again, this is what the [Azerbaijani] ambassador [in Moscow] was told," Zakharova pointed out.

The spokeswoman recalled that the day before, Azerbaijani ambassador to Moscow Rahman Mustafayev was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, which had "lodged a strong protest" over Baku’s recent actions. "I think everyone understands that these actions do not contribute to our bilateral ties. On the contrary, they only worsen it. This is what the ambassador heard yesterday. So now there is work underway," she added.