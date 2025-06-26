Lavrov calls EC’s plans to ban energy imports from Russia 'political masochism'

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. The European Commission’s plans to ban the import of Russian energy resources can be looked at as "political masochism," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Another suicidal decision by the European Commission when bureaucrats in Brussels imposed their approaches, including the complete ban on oil and gas supplies from the Russian Federation, on democratically elected governments. These supplies have served as a long-term, reliable foundation for Europe's economic well-being for many decades. All this has been thrown away," Lavrov said following talks with counterpart from Laos Thongsavanh Phomvihane. "A kind of political masochism," he added.

The European Commission has proposed a complete ban on EU countries purchasing gas and oil from Russia by the start of 2028, with imports of Russian gas under new contracts to be prohibited from January 1, 2026, while imports under present short-term contracts could be stopped as early as June 17, 2026. Imports under long-term agreements are to be ended by the end of 2027. The European Commission plans to formalize the ban not as a foreign political decision, but as a trade norm, which will make it possible to approve it by a qualified majority of votes in the Council of the EU, depriving member states of their veto right.