Major Ukrainian drone attack on Ulyanovsk Region results in no casualties — governor

ULYANOVSK, June 26. /TASS/. Russia's air defenses have repelled the largest Ukrainian drone attack on the Ulyanovsk Region to date, destroying 12 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the last two days and preventing human casualties, Governor Alexey Russkikh wrote on his Telegram channel on Thursday.

"Alert air defense forces destroyed 12 enemy UAVs over the territory of the Ulyanovsk Region in the last two days. This is the first time our region has been subjected to an attack of such magnitude. We managed to avoid casualties and destruction thanks to the efforts of our military," the governor said.

The security measures implemented included the temporary shutdown of mobile internet, Russkikh noted. "Wired internet will continue to operate regardless of mobile internet shutdowns. I also gave instructions to look into ways of making these forced shutdowns as smooth as possible for our people," the governor said.