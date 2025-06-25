West’s hostile policy course precludes peace in Ukraine — senior Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. The West’s military planning and hostile policy track cannot provide for the establishment of peace in Ukraine which is being used as cannon fodder to contain Moscow, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said at the OSCE’s Annual Security Review Conference.

"It is patently obvious that the hostile policies and military planning, implemented in ironclad strategy and plans, represent an explosive mixture which can blow up at any moment. We are carefully monitoring all of this, taking all necessary measures to zero out these attempts by the West while firmly ensuring our legitimate security interests. This policy course by the West does not and cannot provide for the establishment of peace in Ukraine which is being used as expendable in order to contain Russia. A couple of minutes ago, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said precisely this in the context of tasks of the North Atlantic Alliance: ‘to keep them [Ukraine] in the fight,’" the senior Russian diplomat said at the annual conference on security issues of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe as quoted on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"And now another ‘terrible’ threat is looming over Europe - the prospects of healthier Russia-US relations. Practically all European capitals are alarmed and adding to belligerency, including on the Ukrainian issue," he pointed out.

"This is incomprehensible because normal relations between two nuclear powers who are particularly responsible for maintaining peace and security not only serve as a guarantee of peace and stability in Europe but are also one of the main conditions of the continent’s tenability in a multipolar world," the senior Russian diplomat noted.