EAEU summit participants to discuss goods marking — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Participants in the summit of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in Minsk will discuss marking of goods and Eurasian logistics in particular, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said at the briefing.

"This meeting is the first summit one in this year. Further deepening of integration in the EAEU requires to be outlined. Attention will be paid to issues of goods’ marking, mobilization of the common services market, expansion of Eurasian transport corridors and coordination of main areas of the international activity," the official said.

Meetings of EAEU leaders will be held with a limited and an expanded circle of participants, Ushakov said.