Putin to hold meeting on cultural establishments, museums on Wednesday

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to hold a virtual meeting on the progress in setting up cultural establishments and museums.

The meeting will focus on the results of building such institutions in Vladivostok, Kemerovo, Kaliningrad and Sevastopol. The president ordered their construction on May 5, 2018.

Reports are expected from Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin, Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova and the governors of Sevastopol, Primorye, Kemerovo and Kaliningrad regions.