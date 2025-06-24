Russia trusts Serbia's promise to halt arms exports, but will 'verify it' — SVR chief

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Moscow believes Belgrade when it says that it is suspending arms exports, but plans to "verify" that this is done, Director of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Sergey Naryshkin told TASS.

"As far as I understand, a response was already given yesterday. President [of Serbia Aleksandar] Vucic delivered a speech and issued a statement saying that Serbia is suspending – or even halting entirely – the export of arms," Naryshkin said, responding to a question about what reaction Moscow expects from Belgrade following SVR reports on Serbian military supplies to Ukraine.

"We will verify this," Naryshkin added when asked whether Moscow takes Belgrade’s assurances at face value.

On June 23, Russia’s SVR once again reported that Belgrade is using indirect channels to export military products to Ukraine and is ramping up supplies to Kiev’s armed forces.

According to the SVR, ammunition manufactured at Serbian defense enterprises – primarily for long-range heavy weapons – is being transferred to NATO countries "in the form of complete component sets for assembly."

"This enables Kiev to formally receive not Serbian-made weapons, but armaments assembled at factories in Western countries," the SVR report stated. "The ammunition is primarily fitted in the Czech Republic and Bulgaria," it added.

The SVR emphasized that "Serbian manufacturers are fully aware of who the end users are, and that their missiles and shells will be used to kill Russian servicemen and civilians."

"For centuries, a shared faith has united the Serbian and Russian peoples, inspiring them to stand together against common enemies. It is regrettable that this tradition of friendship and mutual support is now being betrayed in the name of profit and cowardly opportunism," the SVR declared.

On the same day, Serbia’s Ministry of Defense officially confirmed the decision to suspend arms and military equipment exports produced in the republic.

According to the ministry’s statement, the suspension is being implemented per instructions from the Serbian president and will require mandatory approval from the National Security Council for any future deliveries.

Earlier, President Aleksandar Vucic announced that Serbia had completely halted ammunition exports and that all such products are now reserved exclusively for the needs of the Serbian military. He added that future exports would only be possible in exceptional cases and subject to special authorization, noting that the previous system - where two ministers could jointly approve exports - has been discontinued.